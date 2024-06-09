8,158 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.09, a P/E/G ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,786 shares of company stock valued at $76,906,241. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

