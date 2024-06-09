8,346 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 470,886 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,473,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

