9,252 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $186.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.