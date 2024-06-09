AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after buying an additional 5,331,439 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $560,388,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,435,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

