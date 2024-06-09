Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Announces Earnings Results

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.56% and a negative net margin of 644.66%.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADXN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 65.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

