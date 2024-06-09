aelf 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.65 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $336.43 million and $4.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get aelf alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000812 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,869,382 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.