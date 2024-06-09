Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Afya Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Afya Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Afya by 1,004.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 131,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Afya by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

