Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
