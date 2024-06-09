Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Down 5%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.26. Approximately 392,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,057,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

