Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $276.85 and last traded at $276.80. 149,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,682,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.45 and its 200 day moving average is $251.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

