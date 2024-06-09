Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $23.02 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $319,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

