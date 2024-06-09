Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,271 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 4.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Albertsons Companies worth $38,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,424 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 692,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 466.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.