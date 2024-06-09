ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other news, insider Nigel Garrard acquired 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.97 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,572.60 ($42,666.17). Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.
