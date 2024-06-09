Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,140,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,236,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $147,116,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 30,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.