Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 203.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 128,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.