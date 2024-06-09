American International Group Inc. Buys 799 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,377,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 114.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,968 shares of company stock worth $35,020,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHD opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

