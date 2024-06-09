American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

EXR stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

