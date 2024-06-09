American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,023 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Southwestern Energy worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.