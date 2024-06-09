American International Group Inc. Sells 3,078 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $226.39 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $227.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,993 shares of company stock worth $1,687,302 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

