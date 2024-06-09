American International Group Inc. Sells 6,741 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.79. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.