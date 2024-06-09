American Rebel (AREB) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

American Rebel Price Performance

NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

