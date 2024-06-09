American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, reports. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. American Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $9.21 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.42%.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.
