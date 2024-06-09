American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, reports. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. American Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $9.21 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.42%.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 89.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

