Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Down 4.9%

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.75. 341,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,962,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

