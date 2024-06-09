AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5.3%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 196,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,035,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

