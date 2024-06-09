Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after buying an additional 107,786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

