Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.29 or 0.00013393 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $401.04 million and $4.03 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

