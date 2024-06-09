Argus Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to “Buy”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

