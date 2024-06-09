ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Up 5.2%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 1,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVBP. Citigroup started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth $9,922,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

