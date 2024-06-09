Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Price Target to $3.25

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Banzai International Trading Up 5.5 %
Banzai International stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Banzai International has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33.
Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banzai International
About Banzai International
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banzai International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.