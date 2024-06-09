Ascendiant Capital Markets Increases Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Price Target to $3.25

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banzai International Trading Up 5.5 %

Banzai International stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Banzai International has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banzai International

About Banzai International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.21% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

