AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issues Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at AstroNova

In other AstroNova news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $494,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,543 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AstroNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

