Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

In other Auburn National Bancorporation news, CEO David A. Hedges purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,268.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 10,306 shares of company stock worth $181,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

