Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,048,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 7,355,982 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.73.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 54.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 39.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.