Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Posts Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%.
Aurora Mobile Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of JG opened at $2.98 on Friday. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Aurora Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
