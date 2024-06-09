Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $280.50 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

