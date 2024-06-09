Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $21,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after buying an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 130,529 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 232.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 78,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

