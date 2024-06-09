Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR opened at $2.80 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.