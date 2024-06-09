B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.59 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTG

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.