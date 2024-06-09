Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 737.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BCH opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.94 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 29.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.