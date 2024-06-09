Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth $2,669,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 2.6 %

BSAC stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSAC

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.