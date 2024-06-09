Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,167,595 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

About Unum Group

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

