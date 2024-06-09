Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.10

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $9.07. Bankinter shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 1,804 shares changing hands.

Bankinter Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

