Bao Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $710,126.28 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $710,126.28 and $0.15 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is www.baofinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.

These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.

Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.

The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

