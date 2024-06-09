Barclays Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIEN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

