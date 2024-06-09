Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $32.79 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

