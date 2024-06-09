BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDOUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
BDO Unibank Stock Up 2.5 %
BDOUY stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.
About BDO Unibank
