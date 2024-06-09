Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0334 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $215.25 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.63 or 0.05320322 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00046642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,875,075 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,495,075 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

