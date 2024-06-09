Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,364 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

