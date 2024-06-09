Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,049 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 77.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.2 %

SWK stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.