Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

XPO stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. XPO has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $79,592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 50,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

