Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 3.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.90. Approximately 72,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,279,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Biohaven Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $46,010,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven



Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

