BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $3,127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Trading Down 1.3 %

BlueLinx stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on BXC

Insider Activity at BlueLinx

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,263.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.